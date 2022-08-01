Ex-Legon Cities forward Richmond Antwi scores in Phoenix Rising big win against Colorado Spring in USL

Ghanaian forward Richmond Antwi came on as a substitute to score for Phoenix Rising as they thrashed Colorado Spring 4-0 at the Wild Horse Pass Stadium on Sunday.

Aodhan Qunin opened the scoring for Phoenix in the 19th minute with a curler from a corner kick.

Jerome Williams increased the lead for the home side in the 25th minute with his goal as Phoenix went into the break leading the tie 2-0.

After recess Joseph Farrel scored with a header from a corner kick for the third goal.

The former Legon Cities forward was introduced into the game in the 83rd minute and scored eight minutes later.

The 21-year-old has three goals in 14 appearances for Phoenix Rising this season.

Watch highlights of the game below