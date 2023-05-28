Ex-Legon Cities star Jonah Attuquaye scores first goal for Auda in 3-1 win over Metta/LU 

Former Legon Cities winger Jonah Attuquaye scored his first goal for Auda in their 3-1 win over Metta/LU on Saturday in the Latvia Optibet Virsliga.

Attuquaye registered an assist for the first goal of the game in the 45th minute which was scored by Nigerian forward Abiodun Ogunniyi through a header.

The Ghana international scored his first goal of the season in the 75th minute to increase the lead for Auda.

Vladislavs Fjodorovs reduced the deficit for Metta/LU in the 83rd minute to 2-1 before Ogunniyi sealed the win with his brace on the day in the 89th minute.

Attuquaye, who joined Auda from Legon Cities, has been in good form for his new club and was rewarded with a goal in the match against Metta/LU.

Attuquaye's goal will be a confidence booster for him and his team as they look to climb up the league table. With his good form and eye for goal, he will be hoping to score more goals and help his team achieve their objectives for the season.

Watch the goal below: