Ex-Manchester City star Yaya Toure mourns Christian Atsu

Former Cote d'Ivoire and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has paid tribute to Christian Atsu.

The former Newcastle United, Everton and Chelsea winger was confirmed dead after his lifeless body was recovered under the rubble of a devastating earthquake in Turkey last week.

The West African nation has been thrown into a state of shock and sadness following the news of the demise of the former Chelsea and Newcastle United wideman.

The Turkish agent of the Ghanaian star revealed that rescue workers discovered the body of the former Chelsea and Newcastle player after days of searching the building where he lived.

The family of the footballer and the entire football world were thrown into anxiety after mixed news over the whereabouts of the winger days after the earthquake struck in the city where he lived.

Yaya Toure has sent his condolences to the fallen Ghana star in a post.

Christian Atsu's mortal remains is expected to arrive in Ghana by Sunday evening.