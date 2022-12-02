Ex-Manchester United defender Patrice Evra likes photo of tearful Luis Suarez after Ghana game

Patrice Evra seems to have not forgiven Uruguay forward Luis Suarez eleven years after the racism incident between the two players.

Suarez reportedly said racist words to the former Manchester United defender leading to Evra avoiding a hand shake from the ex-Liverpool forward.

Evra took delight in seeing the 35-year-old break down in tears during Ghana's World Cup game against Uruguay on Friday.

Despite inspiring Uruguay to victory with a brace of assist, Suarez and La Celeste were sent packing after South Korea defeated Portugal in the other group game.

The former Barcelona forward had been substituted in the second half and immediately news of Korea taking the lead broke, an anxious Suarez displayed a cycle of emotions.

The photos of the moment has since gone viral and in an Instagram post by 433, Evra stole the moment by liking the photo.

Ghana and Uruguay have all been eliminated from the World Cup.