Ex-Medeama star Samuel Bio left 'homeless and starving' at Aduana Stars - Elvis Opoku

Aduana Stars winger Samuel Bio has been left homeless and starving since joining the club, midfielder Elvis Opoku has revealed.

The pocket-size wideman has been left on his own as he struggles to make ends meet in Dorma, in a pathetic assessment of the club's management style.

Bio, joined the Ghana Premier League champions in January this year after ending his contract with Sudanese side Khartoum SC.

The tricky speedster has endured a frustrating spell both on and off the field after being treated like a 'slave' in Dorma.

Aduana Stars midfielder Elvis Opoku, who has issued a damning verdict on the club's administration as 'terrible and horrible', has revealed the chilling suffering of the former Medeama star.

"Look at the situation of Samuel Bio. The former Medeama player. As we speak he does not have even a place to lay his head. He is perching with friends. It's very unfortunate and sad." he told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM

Multiple reports in Ghana have suggested on Tuesday that Opoku will face disciplinary action for his public rant.