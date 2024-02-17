GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Ex-Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah scores debut goal as Al Nasr Benghazi secure victory 

Published on: 17 February 2024
Ex-Medeama striker Jonathan Sowah scores debut goal as Al Nasr Benghazi secure victory 

Former Medeama SC forward Jonathan Sowah made a remarkable debut for Al Nasr Benghazi in the Libyan Premier League, playing a pivotal role in their memorable 2-0 victory against FC Al Soqour.

Sowah, who recently switched camps from Medeama SC to Al Nasr, left an indelible mark on the match, contributing a crucial goal that propelled his team to victory.

The game started with an electrifying pace, and Sowah wasted no time in making his presence felt. In the 9th minute, he capitalized on a well-timed assist from teammate Gabriel Orok, skillfully finding the back of the net to give Al Nasr an early advantage.

Despite facing formidable opposition, Sowah's performance remained stellar throughout the match. However, a yellow card in the 57th minute briefly interrupted his momentum. Nonetheless, his impact on the game was undeniable.

With victory hanging in the balance, Mohammed Eshkerba sealed the win for Al Nasr with a goal in injury time, securing the team's dominance on the pitch.

Sowah's remarkable debut not only earned him acclaim but also propelled Al Nasr to a three-point lead over second-placed Al Hilal Benghazi in the Libyan Premier League standings.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more