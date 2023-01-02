Ex-Nigeria International Ekoku blames Tariq Lamptey's for Arsenal's first goal against Brighton 

Former Nigerian international Efan Ekoku has blamed Tariq Lamptey for the opening goal scored by Bukayo Saka in Arsenal's 4-2 win over Brighton & Hove on Saturday evening at the Amex stadium.

Saka put Arsenal in the lead just some few seconds into the game after Tariq Lamptey was dispossessed off the ball while on a counter attack.

The Gunners capitalized on it and scored the opening goal of the game.

Ekoku who was on commentary commentaries with Premier League world blamed the goal conceded by Brighton on the Ghana right-back.

"Such a frantic beginning to the football match. That's where the major mistake is, with Tariq Lamptey.

"He's actually looking for help and was dispossessed of the ball. He shouldn't be running so fast, quickly into the box.

"Once he got back into the box, the defence were already scrambling. That was a cool finish from Saka, side footing the ball."

Arsenal moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with an entertaining victory at Brighton.

Goals from Bukaya Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli secured the win for Arsenal before Kaoru Mitoma and Evan Ferguson got a consolation