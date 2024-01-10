Ex-Nzema Kotoko CEO fires back at Dr Nyaho Tamakloe; wants unflinching support for Black Stars

A prominent member of the Ghana Football Association, Waisu Ali Mohammed, has responded to Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe's critique of Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Dr Tamakloe, a former Ghana FA boss, descended heavily on the former Newcastle and Brighton manager for refusing to field local boy Richmond Lamptey in last Monday’s pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly against Namibia.

Mohammed stated: "I urge Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe to redirect his criticism of the coach and channel that energy into rallying behind the team to secure the trophy. While I acknowledge his stance on giving local players opportunities, let's place our trust in the coach's decision-making."

"I share the sentiment that local players deserve chances, but we must trust the coach and the Black Stars to deliver the ultimate victory. This collective trust is what we, as Ghanaians, can contribute," he emphasized.

In the wake of a lackluster 0-0 draw with Namibia at the Baba Yara Stadium, Mohammed urged fellow Ghanaians not to judge the team solely based on this result.

He is calling for robust support for the team as they approach the tournament in Ivory Coast.

"Let's call on all Ghanaians to unite in support of the Black Stars and have confidence in Chris Hughton's ability to lead the team. Our team's true potential shouldn't be determined by the outcomes against Namibia," said the former Nzema Kotoko, Swedru All Blacks and Accra City Stars CEO.

"It's crucial for all Ghanaians to stand firmly behind the Black Stars and have faith that they will overcome the challenges in their group."

Ghana are in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique.