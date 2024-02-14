Ex-President Kufuor launches JA Kufuor Cup

Former Ghana President John Agyekum Kufuor launched the JA Kufuor Cup trophy at a brief ceremony on Tuesday.

The match between Asante Kotoko and Nsoatreman will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium on February 18, 2024, as part of the JAK Foundation's efforts to honour the former President's legacy and mark his 85th birthday.

During the event, Eric Alagidede, general manager of Nsoatreman, expressed his team's determination to win the trophy, while former Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, representing Kotoko, vowed that his team would fight hard to make the ex-President proud.

Stephen Appiah, the cup's ambassador, announced plans to purchase 1000 tickets for the game.

GFA President Kurt Okraku encouraged Ghanaians to attend the match and urged both teams to perform at their best.

Former President Kufuor concluded the launch by extending his good wishes to the participating clubs and promising his support on match day.