Ex-PSV star Adam Maher advises Myron Boadu on transfer amid AC Milan rumours

Former PSV Eindhoven star Adam Maher has called on Myron Boadu to continue his development at a less prestigious club amid AC Milan rumours ahead of the January transfer window.

The 18-year-old has been identified as a transfer target for the Rossoneri in the forthcoming window following his scintillating display for AZ Alkmaar in the ongoing season.

Adam Maher is however trying to save the career of his former AZ Alkmaar teammate Boadu from the same mistakes he made in his career, advising him that it's too early to depart the club to a bigger European club.

Maher made his professional debut for AZ on 15 December 2010 in a 2010–11 UEFA Europa League game against FC BATE Borisov and scored a goal on his debut. He was the youngest player playing for a Dutch football club ever to score a goal in the Europa League and UEFA Cup.

In 2013, Maher moved to PSV for a fee of €6.5 million, scoring 12 goals in 72 appearances for the Philip Stadion outfit.

Maher had an unsuccessful second spell at AZ during the 2018/2019 season, before joining FC Utrecht in the summer of 2019.

At AZ Alkmaar last season, Maher took the young Boadu under his wing. Even now that Maher plays at Utrecht, he continues to provide advice to the brand new Dutch international: "It is so beautiful that he can go to the big Orange, I really wish him that," Maher tells the newspaper.

He wants to protect Boadu and other talents from the mistakes he has made, such as a too early switch to a larger club. "That's why I'm trying to alert boys to the choices they make."

Boadu has scored 9 goals in 13 Dutch Eredivisie games and provided 4 assists.

He has also netted a further 6 goals in 10 Europa League matches including the qualifying round.