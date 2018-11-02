Ex-Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye facing BNI probe over 'illegal' GH¢1.6m cash payment for Edubuase stadium

Former Sports Minister Nii Lante Vanderpuye is in hot waters for allegedly handing out GH¢ 1.6 million in cash as partial payment for the New Edubiase Sports Stadium.

The Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) has initiated an investigation into the matter to ascertain the source of funding for the project.

Current Minister Isaac Asiamah told Parliament on Thursday that the cash was handed to the contractor although it was not budgeted for.

''Mr. Speaker, the funding of the project was not captured in the Ministry's budget in 2015 and 2016. There is also no evidence of sponsorship for the project. The source of funding therefore remains unknown,'' Asiamah said in a written response on the status of the project to Parliament.

Asiamah made the disclosure to Legislators in documents he submitted in answer to a question from the Member of Parliament for New Edubiase, Mr George Oduro.

It will be recalled that former President John Mahama cut sod for the construction of the 10,000-seater multi-purpose stadium at New Edubiase in the Adansi South District of the Ashanti Region in 2016.

The GH¢6 million project, which was awarded to SHAKDEEN, was meant to have a myriad of facilities such as a football pitch and an astro turf for hockey.

It formed part of the previous government’s efforts to improve sports facilities across the country.

The New Edubiase stadium was initiated by the late President John Evans Atta Mills after pressure from the chiefs and people of the area.