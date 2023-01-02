Ex-Stoke City manager Tony Pulis praises Thomas Partey's contribution in Arsenal's league title ambition this season

Former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis has praised Thomas Partey's role in Arsenal league title ambitions this season.

The Gunners moved seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with an entertaining victory at Brighton on Saturday with a 4-2 victory.

Partey since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium has really established himself this season by proving his 45 million euros move to the London club.

The 29-year-old has battled with fitness and injuries in the past but the season has been different with a fit Partey featuring in all of Arsenal's most important games so far.

The former Stoke City manager speaking on the performance of the Ghana midfielder after the Brighton game on BBC Radio 5 Live said “Partey keeps everything together in midfield. He has been a really good player for Arsenal this year,” said Pulis to BBC Radio Live, as transcribed by HITC.

“This is the first season where Partey has properly established himself as a massive player for Arsenal.

“In recent seasons, a lack of fitness and form has meant that despite being talented, he wasn’t always the most reliable player in Arteta’s squad for a number of reasons.

“This season, however, he looks absolutely transformed.

“And if Arsenal do go all the way and win their first Premier League title since 2004, then the Ghana international will have earned his medal as much as any of his teammates.” Many would agree with Pulis’ claims; in fact, some will argue that an injury-free Partey can easily deliver Arteta the PL title.