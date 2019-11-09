Ex-Sunderland star Darren Bent reveals Asamoah Gyan's arrival unsettled him at the club

Former Sunderland forward Darren Bent says Asamoah Gyan's arrival in at the club unsettled him.

According Bent, he felt upset when the club signed the Ghana forward, after Gyan had had an outstanding World Cup in South Africa.

The two ended up forming a formidable partnership with Gyan stealing the hearts of the Black Cats faithfuls.

"I remember being at Sunderland, scoring 25 goals, then the following season they bring in Asamoah Gyan and it just kind of unsettled me a little bit because I’m like ‘Well, things are going really well here, I’m doing really well, so why do you feel the need to sign someone else, who arguably in that World Cup was one of the best players?’," Bent told talkSPORT.

"He was brilliant for Ghana and it kind of upset me a little bit.

"So I think in that situation you need to leave it as it is, let that play out, and if you are going to bring in players in other areas, be like squad-type players where if you do get injuries, they can come straight back in."