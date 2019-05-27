Ex-Sundowns defender urges Brazilians to sign Ghana star Asamoah Gyan

Former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Jethro Mohlala wants the PSL giants to make a move for Ghana's striker Asamoah Gyan.

Mohlala believes Gyan's striking qualities will give Masandawana a major boost in their quest to win the CAF Champions League.

Gyan's is Ghana's all-time top scorer with 51 goals and Africa's highest scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

''I am sure they will go out to the market and sign top players, what I like about Pitso and the club is that they don't look to scavenge for remains when it comes to talent like all the PSL clubs who look to sign in the PSL or South Africa,'' Mohlala told Goal.

''They scout all over the world and that means they are head and shoulders above the rest. I am sure there are players lined up.

''However, if I was part of the scouting department, I would sign Gyan and bring him on a one-year contract. He’s a top class striker and he can definitely set the PSL stage alight.

''I would sign him for his experience and then we will see how it goes, I like their scouting policy through."

Gyan is out of contract in the summer after the expiration of his one-year contract with Turkish side Kayserispor.