Ex-Tamale City star Sampson Eduku reacts after making debut for Iraqi club in AFC Champions League 

Former Tamale City star Sampson Eduku is happy to have made his debut for his new club Al Quwa Al Jawiya.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian forward made the move to the Iraqi club during the summer transfer window, marking a significant shift in his career following his departure from a Ghanaian side.

Eduku had garnered considerable attention in the Ghana Premier League by delivering an impressive performance, notching up 17 goals in 27 appearances during the previous season.

Several top clubs in Ghana had been closely monitoring his progress, but Eduku ultimately decided to explore opportunities abroad, seeking greener pastures.

His debut for Al Quwa Al Jawiya unfolded in a thrilling encounter against Iranian side Sepahan in the AFC Champions League, a match that concluded in a 2-2 draw.

Eduku showcased his talent on the field, contributing 70 minutes of play before being substituted.

In a post-match reflection, the Ghanaian forward expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance, marking the beginning of a promising journey with his new club, Al Quwa Al Jawiya.