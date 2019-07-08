Ex- Uganda coach Sebastian Desabre appointed head coach of Pyramids FC

Egyptian side Pyramids FC have announced former Uganda coach Sebastian Desabre as their new head coach.

The Frenchman’s appointment comes three days after Uganda lost 1-0 to Senegal in the last 16 having advanced beyond the group stage for the first time since 1978.

The French gaffer had a decent tournament with the cranes of Uganda in the group stages of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

After Uganda’s elimination he resigned and has taken over a job at club level.

This is part of the Clubs structure to rebrand itself after Emirati businessman Salem Al Shamsi took over the club.