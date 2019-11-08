Ex-Zamalek forward Ben Acheampong reconciles with agent Wael al-Kharbatawi

Striker Benjamin Acheampong has ironed out his differences with agent Wael al-Kharbatawi following the recent legals wranglings between the two parties.

Acheampong was reported by his agent to authorities for the non-payment of funds following his transfer to Egyptian giants Zamalek.

The player was handed a three year sentence after failing to honour his part of the deal with this agent Wael al-Kharbatawi.

"I reconciled with the Ghanaian player through Magdy Abdel Ghani, president of the Association of Professional Players," Khirbtawi told FilGoal.com

"I gave up my case against the player, after I got a three-year sentence," he added.

Acheampong could return to Egypt to join a new club after he was cleared by the Egyptian FA authorities and according to his agent the player will be in Cairo next month to make his next move.

"The player will be in Cairo next month and he will move to one of the central clubs in the leagues."

The 29-year old join Zamalek in 2017 and played 6 times, scoring two goals for the club.