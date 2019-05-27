‘Excited’ Emmanuel Agyemang Badu upbeat about next season after injury-hit campaign

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has already set his sights on next term after winning the battle against injuries to captain Udinese to beat Cagliari in the final day of the Italian Serie A on Sunday.

The rugged defensive midfielder returned to action for the Zebrette in March after spending almost ten months on the sidelines.

With Igor Tudor’s men already out of relegation danger, the 28-year old was honoured with the role of captaining the side in the final game of the season against Cagliari - where they emerged 2-1 victors thanks to goals from Emil Hallfredsson and Sebastien De Maio after Leornardo Pavoletti had given the losers a 17th minute lead.

The win meant the Friuli Stadium outfit finished a difficult season in 12th place with 43 points just five adrift of relegation.

"I am a little excited. It has been a difficult eight months for me after this bad injury. Now I am much much better, I have played almost ninety minutes. I just have to thank the company, which has always been with me, with this injury. Now I have to go home, get some rest, and then come back: we hope for a good championship next year.”

Agyeman-Badu is yet to decide on his future after featuring four times.

He was not included in coach Kwesi Appiah's 29-man provisional squad for the Nations Cup in Egypt this June.