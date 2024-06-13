Excitement builds as nominees for 2024 Ghana Football Awards unveiled

Organizers of the Ghana Football Awards have revealed the full list of nominees for the highly anticipated 2024 edition, marking the sixth year of this prestigious event.
The awards ceremony will take place at the Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 29.
Headlining the nominations for the Footballer of the Year Award are Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade/Austin FC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao). These stellar athletes emerged from a competitive long list to vie for the top honour in Ghanaian football.
Among the other categories set to celebrate excellence are the Women's Footballer of the Year, honouring outstanding players from both local and international leagues, and the Home-based Footballer of the Year, recognizing Ghanaian talents excelling in domestic competitions.
The event, which promises to be a celebration of Ghanaian football talent and achievement, also features categories like Best African International, Goalkeeper of the Year, Most Vibrant Club Brand on Social Media, and several others highlighting various facets of the sport.
The nominees were officially unveiled at the Big Leagues Sports & Lounge in Osu, Accra, on Wednesday, June 12, setting the stage for an evening that will showcase the best of Ghanaian football across different spheres.
Here are the full nominees for this year's awards:
Footballer of the Year
- Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United
- Osman Bukari - Red Star Belgrade/Austin FC
- Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - Leicester City
- Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao
Women's Footballer of the Year
- Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
- Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
- Bridget Adu - Tut FC, Egypt
- Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies
- Jennifer Kankam - Zed FC, Egypt
Best African International
- Ademola Lookman - Atalanta & Nigeria
- Victor Boniface - Bayer Leverkusen & Nigeria
- Edmond Tapsoba - Bayer Leverkusen & Burkina Faso
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)
- Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC
- Steven Mukwala - Asante Kotoko
- Stephen Amankona - Berekum Chelsea
- Emmanuel Keyekeh - Samartex
- Evans Osei-Wusu - Samartex
Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)
- Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
- Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
- Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies
Most Vibrant Club Brand on Social Media
- Nations FC
- Samartex
- Dreams FC
Goalkeeper of the Year
- Benjamin Asare - Great Olympics
- Emmanuel Kobi - Bofoakwa Tano
- Felix Kyei - Medeama SC
- Kofi Baah - Samartex
Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award
- Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC
- Jerry Afriyie - Thoughts FC
- Theophilus Ayamga - Third World FC
- Mark Kagawa Mensah - Attram de Visser
Women's Coach of the Year
- Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/Black Princesses
- Nora Hauptle - Black Queens
- Nana Joe Adarkwa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies
Men's Coach of the Year
- Karim Zito - Dreams FC
- Desmond Offei - Black Satellites
- Nurudeen Amadu - Samartex FC
- Kassim Mingle - Nations FC
Male Team of the Year
- Black Satellites
- Dreams FC
- Samartex
Female Team of the Year
- Black Princesses
- Army Ladies
- Ampem Darkoa Ladies
- Hasaacas Ladies