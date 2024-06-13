Excitement builds as nominees for 2024 Ghana Football Awards unveiled

Organizers of the Ghana Football Awards have revealed the full list of nominees for the highly anticipated 2024 edition, marking the sixth year of this prestigious event.

The awards ceremony will take place at the Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, June 29.

Headlining the nominations for the Footballer of the Year Award are Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Osman Bukari (Red Star Belgrade/Austin FC), Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Leicester City), and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao). These stellar athletes emerged from a competitive long list to vie for the top honour in Ghanaian football.

Among the other categories set to celebrate excellence are the Women's Footballer of the Year, honouring outstanding players from both local and international leagues, and the Home-based Footballer of the Year, recognizing Ghanaian talents excelling in domestic competitions.

The event, which promises to be a celebration of Ghanaian football talent and achievement, also features categories like Best African International, Goalkeeper of the Year, Most Vibrant Club Brand on Social Media, and several others highlighting various facets of the sport.

The nominees were officially unveiled at the Big Leagues Sports & Lounge in Osu, Accra, on Wednesday, June 12, setting the stage for an evening that will showcase the best of Ghanaian football across different spheres.

Here are the full nominees for this year's awards:

Footballer of the Year

Mohammed Kudus - West Ham United

Osman Bukari - Red Star Belgrade/Austin FC

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku - Leicester City

Inaki Williams - Athletic Bilbao

Women's Footballer of the Year

Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Bridget Adu - Tut FC, Egypt

Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies

Jennifer Kankam - Zed FC, Egypt

Best African International

Ademola Lookman - Atalanta & Nigeria

Victor Boniface - Bayer Leverkusen & Nigeria

Edmond Tapsoba - Bayer Leverkusen & Burkina Faso

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Male)

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC

Steven Mukwala - Asante Kotoko

Stephen Amankona - Berekum Chelsea

Emmanuel Keyekeh - Samartex

Evans Osei-Wusu - Samartex

Home-based Footballer of the Year (Female)

Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Comfort Yeboah - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Abdulai Mukarama - Hasaacas Ladies

Most Vibrant Club Brand on Social Media

Nations FC

Samartex

Dreams FC

Goalkeeper of the Year

Benjamin Asare - Great Olympics

Emmanuel Kobi - Bofoakwa Tano

Felix Kyei - Medeama SC

Kofi Baah - Samartex

Odartey Lamptey Future Star Award

Abdul Aziz Issah - Dreams FC

Jerry Afriyie - Thoughts FC

Theophilus Ayamga - Third World FC

Mark Kagawa Mensah - Attram de Visser

Women's Coach of the Year

Yussif Basigi - Hasaacas Ladies/Black Princesses

Nora Hauptle - Black Queens

Nana Joe Adarkwa - Ampem Darkoa Ladies

Men's Coach of the Year

Karim Zito - Dreams FC

Desmond Offei - Black Satellites

Nurudeen Amadu - Samartex FC

Kassim Mingle - Nations FC

Male Team of the Year

Black Satellites

Dreams FC

Samartex

Female Team of the Year