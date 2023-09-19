Excitement soars as Ghanaian forward Callum Hudson-Odoi scores on Nottingham Forest debut

Nottingham Forest's new forward Callum Hudson-Odoi expressed his delight at scoring his debut goal for the club on Monday night against Burnley.

The 22-year-old, who joined Forest from Chelsea on a 3-year deal reportedly worth £3 million with possible £2 million add-ons, netted his first goal in Forest's debut match, securing1-1 home draw in the Premier League.

Hudson-Odoi shared his excitement, stating, "I'm thrilled, especially in my first appearance in front of the crowd.

"It's amazing to contribute with a goal and help the team earn a point. While we aimed for all three points, it's still a good start for us, and we played well."

He acknowledged that there's room for improvement but praised the passionate fans, saying;

"Overall, it was a positive start, and the fans were incredible. Their support drove us throughout the entire match."

Hudson-Odoi remains eligible to represent both England and Ghana at the international stage.

He has previously represented England at various youth levels and recently expressed his readiness to play for Ghana if the opportunity arises in the future.