Exciting day of FIFA Talent Development Scheme in Accra promotes grassroots football

The second day of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Knowledge Exchange Programme in Accra was marked by dynamic and engaging sessions aimed at advancing football talent across Africa.

Technical directors and experts in talent development from 17 Member Associations (MAs) convened to exchange insights and strategies.

Former Ghana international Anthony Baffoe set the tone with opening remarks emphasizing the pivotal role of grassroots programs for African football.

He lauded the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for their compelling presentation the previous day, which outlined their vision and TDS initiatives.

The day progressed with interactive workshops led by FIFA TDS specialists Willibald Ruttensteiner and Franklin Edward. Participants were grouped for observation tasks, including a visit to the McDan Astroturf.

They observed training sessions conducted by the GFA's Elite Talent Development coaches for their U13 and U15 male and female teams, showcasing practical insights into player development.

The sessions underscored the commitment to nurturing young talent and fostering optimal development environments, reflecting FIFA's broader goals for enhancing football across the continent.