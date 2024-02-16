Exciting fixtures await in 2023/24 MTN FA Cup Round of 16

Defending champions Dreams FC are set to face off against Koforidua Semper Fi in the round of 16 of the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup this Sunday, February 18, 2024.

Dreams FC, dubbed the "Still Believe lads," have had a strong start in this year's competition, securing a 1-0 victory over Susubiribi in the round of 64 followed by a 2-0 win against Heart of Lions to advance to the round of 16.

Koforidua Semper Fi, on the other hand, eliminated Attram De Visser with a 2-0 win in the round of 64 before overcoming Vision FC in the round of 32.

Key player Abdul Aziz Issah is available for Dreams FC's clash on Sunday, alongside notable names such as John Antwi, Godfred Atuahene, Eric Boateng, Agyenim Boateng Mensah, Dede Ishmael, Ofori McCarthy, Emmanuel Agyei, and Derrick Agyei.

In another thrilling encounter at Elmina, Elmina Sharks will host last season’s surprise performers Skyy FC at the Nduom Sports Complex.

Skyy FC have already caused upsets by defeating two Premier League clubs in the earlier rounds.

Skyy FC progressed by defeating Premier League leaders FC Samartex 1996 in the round of 64 and then eliminating Medeama SC in the round of 32.

Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks have enjoyed a solid start in this year’s competition with a commanding 3-0 victory over Young Redbulls FC and a win against Swedru All Blacks in the round of 32.

Lastly, Soccer Intellectuals FC will welcome Hohoe United in another intriguing fixture at the Ajumako Asasan Park. Soccer Intellectuals began their campaign with a narrow 1-0 win against Krodua All Stars in the round of 64, followed by a 2-1 victory over Fijai Soccer Academy in the round of 32.

Hohoe United, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 win against Home Stars FC in the round of 64 before defeating Accra Athletics in the round of 32.

The stage is set for an action-packed round of 16 in the 2023/24 MTN FA Cup, promising thrilling encounters and surprises along the way.