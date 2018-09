Former Berekum Chelsea centre forward Stephen Sarfo has completed a move to Lebanese top-flight side Tadamon Sour, GHANAsoccernet.com can disclose.

The 26 year-old striker put pen to paper to conclude the deal on Wednesday after passing a medical.

Sarfo joined Egyptian side Smouha SC in December, 2017 but terminated the contract mutually after nine months.

Sarfo was the top scorer when Ghana won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations with four goals.