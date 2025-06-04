EXCLUSIVE: Aboubakar Ouattara set to be elevated to technical director role at Hearts of Oak

The Ivorian tactician, who has been at the helm during the 2024–25 Ghana Premier League season, will step aside at the conclusion of the campaign to make way for Konadu’s arrival. Ouattara is expected to officially transition into his new strategic role once the season wraps up on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

GHANAsoccernet.com have reported that Hearts of Oak have reached an agreement in principle with Maxwell Konadu to take over from the Ivorian gaffer. The club’s hierarchy is determined to finalize the deal swiftly and avoid any disruption ahead of the anticipated technical reshuffle.

Ouattara has guided the Accra-based side to fifth place in the current standings, with a strong chance of securing a top-four finish on the final matchday. While his tenure has brought stability, the club is now looking to inject new energy and experience into the dugout as they aim to reclaim their place at the pinnacle of Ghanaian football.

Hearts have not lifted the league title since 2021, and the pressure is mounting to end the drought. Club executives view Maxwell Konadu as the ideal candidate to lead a revival. With an extensive coaching résumé that includes roles with Ghana’s U-23 team, several stints as assistant coach of the Black Stars, and domestic success with Nsoatreman FC, whom he led to an FA Cup triumph, Konadu brings both pedigree and perspective to the role.

The move also reflects a strategic restructuring, with Ouattara’s new position as Technical Director allowing him to oversee the club’s broader football philosophy, youth development, and long-term technical planning.