EXCLUSIVE: AC Fiorentina join race to sign Kevin-Prince Boateng

AC Fiorentina have joined a rapidly growing list of clubs in the race to sign Ghana forward Kevin-Prince Boateng, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The attacker recently returned to US Sassuolo from a loan spell at Spanish side FC Barcelona.

The 33-year-old is reported to be a target for Turkish side Besiktas and Parma.

Boateng has also been linked with a return to German side Eintracht Frankfurt but reports indicate he will reject the move as he looks to repair his relationship with wife Melissa Satta.

The report has prompted AC Fiorentina to approach the Neroverdi about the possibility of signing the former AC Milan ace.

The Viola are however said to be eager to send Giovanni Simeone to Sassuolo in exchange for Boateng who is not in the plans of coach Roberto De Zerbi ahead of the forthcoming campaign.