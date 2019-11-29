EXCLUSIVE: Ajax interested in signing forward Myron Boadu

Dutch champions Ajax Amsterdam are interested in signing AZ Almaar forward Myron Boadu, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

The 18-year old forward has been in scintillating form for AZ this season, prompting interest from some big clubs in Europe including last season UEFA Champions League semi finalist.

Boadu has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season making him one of the inform forwards in Europe.

With the future of Moroccan talisman Hakim Ziyech uncertain at Ajax, fans of the club are putting pressure on the management of the club to sign the Dutch born Ghanaian.

"I don't know if Ajax is really working on him, but I do hear around me that the cry for Boadu is very big", notes editor Finn Dekker of Ajax Showtime in the podcast "Branie" of Het Parool .

"I have no doubt about its quality, it really is a super spire in the making, but if you look at those three boys you already have so much talent behind Huntelaar and Tadic."

"If you get Boadu, you immediately put a line through those other two," journalist Bram van der Ploeg hooks in, referring to Brobbey and Traoré. “They are the same age. I don't know if they have the same potential, but Ajax shouldn't want that. ”