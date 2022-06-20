EXCLUSIVE: Algerian club MC Alger hit with two-year transfer ban by FIFA over Joseph Esso transfer

Algerian side Mouloudia Club de Algier have been given a transfer ban for one year by FIFA for defaulting payment Dreams FC after the signing of forward Joseph Esso.

The Algiers based club signed Esso from the Ghana Premier League in April 2021 in a deal worth around 170,000 Euros on a three-year contract.

MC Alger failed to heed a directive from the world governing football body to pay an amount of 170,000 Euros plus interest of 5% p.a. as of March 22, 2022 to Dreams.

Dreams administrative manager Ameenu Shardow notified FIFA about the club's inability to pay the money and recommended stricter sanctions.

FIFA Player Status Committee confirmed the transfer ban imposed on MC Alger in a letter to Shardow as below;

"Please find below the confirmation from FIFA regarding the transfer ban issued against MC Algiers, which has been implemented today June 20, 2022."

FIFA has announced that the said ban shall remain up until the due amount is paid and for the maximum duration of three entire and consecutive registration periods.

It has also instructed the Ghana FA to ensure full compliance with the ban.