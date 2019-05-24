EXCLUSIVE: Anderlecht boss Vincent Kompany to axe Ghanaian defender Appiah

Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany is expected to sack Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Belgium international, who ended a 11-year stay at Manchester City after winning an unprecedented domestic treble, is expected to make major changes to the squad.

Kompany has earmaked 14 players for the exit door with the Ghanaian expected to be yanked.

Appiah has been told he is no longer welcomed at the club, to end his three-year stay at the club.

The likes of Antonio Milic, Yevhen Makarenko, Aristote Nkaka, Kenny Saief, Knowledge Musona, Ivan Santini, Silvère Ganvoula, Abdoul Dante, Sieben Dewaele and Luka Adzic are set for the exit.

Appiah, 26, joined the Purple and Whites in 2016, going to make a combined 63 appearances in three seasons.

he joined the club in a €2.3 million move from ASM Caen in 2016, but never truly managed to nail down a first-team spot at the club.

He is under contract at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium until mid-2021.