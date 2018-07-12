EXCLUSIVE: Andre Ayew close to Fenerbahçe move

Ghana forward Andre Ayew is close to completing a loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbache, Ghanasoccernet can exclusively report.

The deputy Black Stars captain is expected to sign a season long loan with Fenerbache from Swansea City, who were relegated from the English Premier League last season.

Ayew rejoined Swansea in January on a club record fee of 20 million pounds but could not help the Welsh club survive the drop.

According to information gather by Ghanasoccernet, officials from Fenerbache have positive talks with Swansea and a deal has been agreed between the two parties.

The former Marseille forward made 6 assists in 36 official games, including the first half of the season's West Ham and the second half in Swansea.