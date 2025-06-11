EXCLUSIVE: Ararat-Armenia sign experienced Ghanaian midfielder Paul Ayongo

Ararat-Armenia have bolstered their squad ahead of the 2025-26 season with the acquisition of experienced Ghanaian midfielder Paul Ayongo.

The 28-year-old becomes the club’s second summer signing, following the arrival of Greek defender Alexandros Malis, as the Armenian vice-champions prepare for a challenging campaign both domestically and in Europe.

Ayongo arrives from Portuguese side GD Chaves, where he featured in 25 matches in the Liga Portugal 2 last season, contributing 3 goals and 2 assists.

Known for his physical presence, versatility, and intelligent movement, the midfielder brings with him valuable experience and a strong work ethic that will add depth and creativity to Ararat-Armenia’s engine room.

Born in Ghana, Ayongo began his professional career in Portugal, where he spent the majority of his playing years across several clubs in the second tier.

His career path has also taken him to Australia and Luxembourg, showcasing his adaptability and resilience in diverse football cultures.

With Ararat-Armenia set to compete in the second qualifying round of the 2025-26 UEFA Europa Conference League, Ayongo’s arrival comes at a crucial time.

The club is clearly focused on strengthening their squad with experienced internationals who can help them navigate the rigours of European competition and push for the Armenian Premier League title.