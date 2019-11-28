EXCLUSIVE: AS Roma monitoring Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Italian giants AS Roma are closely monitoring Atlético Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Ghana international has been one of the standout performers for the Rojiblancos in the ongoing season.

Partey was heavily linked with a move away from the Estadio Wanda Metroplitano in the summer but Atlético rejected the idea of selling him.

According to reports, AS Roma sent scouts to closely study the midfielder during their Tuesday's UEFA Champions League 1-0 loss against Juventus.

It seems unlikely Diego Simeone's side will sell their prized asset in the January window as they have a chance of clinching this season's Spanish La Liga title.

The 26-year-old has netted one goal in 5 Champions League games for the club this term.

He has also churned out 12 appearances and tallied one strike in the Spanish top-flight.