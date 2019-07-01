EXCLUSIVE: Asante Kotoko make official bid for Medeama star Justice Blay

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have made an official bid to sign Medeama midfielder Justice Blay, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Porcupine Warriors have written formally to the Mauve and Yellows inquiring about the availability of the powerful defensive midfielder.

Blay has emerged on Kotoko coach C.K Akunnor's radar this season after impressing heavily for the two-time FA Cup winners.

With Kotoko needing to strengthen their midfield ahead of their participation in the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League, coach Akunnor has identified the combative midfielder as an ideal weapon to propel his side.

The former Hasaacas versatile man has been on the radar of Kotoko for several seasons, forcing the club to finally make an official bid for his services.

GHANAsoccernet.com understands that Medeama are weighing the offer positively as they may allow him to leave for the Africa campaign onslaught, barring any last minute hitches.

Kotoko are determined to bring the highly-rated midfielder to Kumasi despite signing contract extension in Tarkwa.

Blay's numbers at Medeama have been impressive since joining from Hasaacas three years ago.

The 26-year-old has been a key cog of the Medeama side for the past seasons.