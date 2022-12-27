EXCLUSIVE: Asante Kotoko part company with top defender Christopher Nettey effective immediately

Asante Kotoko SC have decided to part ways with defender Christopher Nakai Nettey with immediate effect, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

The Ghana Premier League champions have decided against extending the expired contract of the right-back after a break-down in negotiations.

Nettey had his contract run out on Monday, December 26, 2022, and his demands for a contract renewal weren't met by the club.

"We have considered the counteroffer presented and regret to inform you that upon further deliberation, we deem it appropriate not to renew your employment contract with the club," a portion of the letter to Nettey intercepted by GHANAsoccernet.com reads.

The former Black Stars defender signed for the Porcupine Warriors in December 2019 from lower-tier side Attram de Visser Academy.

He became one of the important players at the club with his consistent performances which later earned him a call-up to the Ghana national team.

The fullback made his Ghana debut on November 12, 2020 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nettey made 62 appearances in all competitions for Kotoko across the three years he spent at the club, scoring once in the process.

Nettey played 18 matches last season to help the Porcupines win the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in eight years.

