EXCLUSIVE: Asante Kotoko to tie up deal for Kariobangi Sharks striker George Abege

Asante Kotoko are in advanced talks to sign Kenyan striker George Abege from Kariobangi Sharks, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The lanky player caught the eyes of the Kotoko management when he featured against them in the CAF Confederation Cup Group stage.

If a deal is stitched up by Monday, he would become the seventh player to be announced by the Porcupine Warriors.

The CAF Champions League campaigners have wrapped up deals for goalkeeper Kwame Baah, winger Mathew Kelvin Andoh; defender Empem Dacoster, midfielder Justice Blay and Ivorian striker Adingra Bidodane Moussa.

Abege has featured for Sony Sugar, Nairobi City Stars and Bandari-all in Kenya.