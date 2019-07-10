EXCLUSIVE: AshantiGold star Appiah McCarthy lands in Switzerland for FC Chiasso ‘observation’

AshantiGold budding talent Appiah McCarthy has left Ghana for Switzerland for an audition at second-tier side FC Chiasso, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The Ghana youth international is to be observed by the technical team of the Swiss Challenge League side ahead of a possible deal before the transfer window shuts.

McCarthy has been on the rise since joining AshantiGold two years ago from Kumasi-based second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

He was the best player in the Normalisation Committee Tier II competition and played a pivotal role in AshGold emerging champions and securing a spot to play in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.

The versatile midfielder was named AshantiGold’s Fans Player of the Season after an impressive run in the NC special competitions.