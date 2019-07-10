GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

EXCLUSIVE: AshantiGold star Appiah McCarthy lands in Switzerland for FC Chiasso ‘observation’

Published on: 10 July 2019

AshantiGold budding talent Appiah McCarthy has left Ghana for Switzerland for an audition at second-tier side FC Chiasso, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report. 

The Ghana youth international is to be observed by the technical team of the Swiss Challenge League side ahead of a possible deal before the transfer window shuts.

McCarthy has been on the rise since joining AshantiGold two years ago from Kumasi-based second-tier side Asokwa Deportivo.

He was the best player in the Normalisation Committee Tier II competition and played a pivotal role in AshGold emerging champions and securing a spot to play in the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup.

The versatile midfielder was named AshantiGold’s Fans Player of the Season after an impressive run in the NC special competitions.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments