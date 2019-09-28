EXCLUSIVE: ASVO FC of Benin sign former Medeama defender Patrick Opoku

Benin top division side Association Sportive De La Vallée De L'Ouémé FC (ASVO FC) have signed Ghanaian defender Patrick Opoku, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

The stalwart centre back completed the move on Saturday as he signed a year deal with the club.

Opoku has been unattached since he left Medeama SC in the 2017/2018 season.

The 29-year-old played for Bechem United before joining the Tarkwa based outfit in the 2016/2017 campaign.

ASVO FC are looking to improve on their performance in the Beninois top-flight this term.

They finished at the 11th position last campaign.

By Nuhu Adams