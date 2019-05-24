EXCLUSIVE: Austrian side LASK track Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah

LASK are interested in signing Ghanaian forward Paul Mensah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year-old, who plays for Kapfenberg, is attracting lenses from LASK who are keen on the Ghanaian.

LASK have thrown an eye for the offensive player, who has impressed at Kapfenberg.

"Paul is an instinctive footballer who still needs to learn a little bit about tactics, it's not so easy to understand everything in a year, but you can see he's sensational in some games, he has a lot of what's good, but even a few weaknesses, "said KSV coach Kurt Russ recently said in an interview with laola1.

Mensah scored six goals and provided five assists in 23 matches for Kapfenberg.