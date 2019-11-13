EXCLUSIVE: Baba Rahman returns to training at Real Mallorca after two months out with injury

Defender Baba Rahman has started training at Real Mallorca after two months out with an injury.

The on-loan Chelsea left back joined the rest of the squad at the Sports City of Son Bibiloni training center on Monday.

Rahman suffered a knock in RCD Mollorca's 4-2 defeat to Getafe in September and has since not featured for the club in all competition.

His return comes as good news for manager Vicento Moreno, who needs the marauding left back as the season progresses.

Baba joined The Barralets on a season long loan from English side Chelsea.

The ex-Asante Kotoko defender has spent most of his time on loan since joining the Blues from German side Augsburg.