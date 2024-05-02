EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Leverkusen keen to sign Dream FC's Aziz Issah after losing out on Fatawu Ishahaku

German champions Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Ghanaian teenager Abdul Aziz Issah, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ghanasoccernet understands Leverkusen are eager to secure the youngster's signature following their failed attempt to sign his compatriot Fatawu Ishahaku two years ago.

Abdul Aziz Issah, an 18-year-old attacking midfielder, caught the attention of several European clubs during Dreams FC's impressive run in the CAF Confederation Cup last season.

The promising player scored four goals and provided two assists, helping his team reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Bayer Leverkusen are said to have been keeping tabs on Issah's progress since then, and having missed out on Ishahaku, who is currently on loan at Premier League side Leicester City, they see Issah as a potential replacement.

Leverkusen officials have already made contact with Dreams FC regarding a possible transfer and are optimistic about reaching an agreement soon.

However, they face stiff competition from other European clubs also interested in acquiring Issah's talents.

It remains to be seen whether Dreams FC will agree to sell their prized asset, but if successful, Aziz Issah would relish working with manager Xabi Alonso.