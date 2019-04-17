EXCLUSIVE: Beitar Jerusalem set to release Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan

Israeli club Beitar Jerusalem are set to release Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan at the end of the season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Annan penned a six-month deal with the club in February on a free transfer after ending his three-year stay with Finnish champions HJK Helsinki at the end of last term.

The former Hearts of Oak ace was expected to use his experience to help the side achieve their European football competition target.

However, the 32-year-old's performance has not met the expectation of the club's hierarchy hence they are looking to offload him in the summer.

Meanwhile, the club are keen to keep French midfielder Ange-Freddy Plumain who has established himself as a key cog since joining from Hapoel Hadera during the January transfer window.

Annan has featured for clubs including Rosenborg BK, Schalke 04, Vitesse, Osasuna HJK and a host of others.

He was part of the squad that qualified Ghana to its maiden appearance at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Annan amassed 67 caps for Ghana's senior national team and scored two goals.