EXCLUSIVE: Belgian giants Club Brugge eye Daniel Amartey swoop

Belgian giants Club Brugge are weighing up a deal for Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey this summer, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Information reaching Ghana’s leading football portal indicate that the midfielder is on the Brugge-based side’s shortlist of targets as they aim to tie down the deal before the end of the transfer window.

Amartey has fallen behind Hamza Choudhury, Wilfried Ndidi and Nampayls Mendy in the pecking order as the Foxes are blessed with depth in the defensive midfield department.

The 24-year-old is returning from a long injury layoff and Brugge believe a decent offer could price him away from the King Power Stadium.

Amartey has only played 17 Premier League games across the last two seasons, although he missed the majority of the 2018/19 campaign with an ankle injury.