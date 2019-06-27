EXCLUSIVE: Belgian giants Club Brugge NOT ready to pay €5 million for Nana Ampomah

Belgian giants Club Brugge have paved way for Fortuna Düsseldorf to sign Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah after rejecting his €5 million asking price from Waasland-Beveren, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ampomah, who is on the radar of several top clubs in Europe including Belgian giants Club Brugge could be heading to Germany as Waasland-Beveren look set to accept the offer from Fortuna Düsseldorf.

The 23-year-old wideman had a superb season last term scoring 8 goals in 30 appearances.

Ampomah is reported to be favouring a move to Club Brugge where he would reunite with former coach Philippe Clement.

But it appears his dream of playing under the former KRC Genk gaffer could not materialize after the Brugge-based outfit refused to pay the €5 million Waasland-Beveren are demanding.

However, information reaching GHANASoccernet.com indicate that Fortuna Düsseldorf have opened negotiations over the possible transfer of the player after agreeing to pay the aforementioned amount.

GHANASoccernet.com can report the player has already missed the start of Beveren's pre-season training with the aim of leaving the club.

Ampomah missed out on coach Kwesi Appiah's team for the Nations Cup in Egypt and it is believed this will provide him with the opportunity of deciding his future before the start of next season.