EXCLUSIVE: Belgian side KRC Genk won't sell Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo despite multiple interests

Belgian side KRC Genk have decided against selling sought-after defender Joseph Aidoo, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The club has informed the Ghanaian that he has to stay for at least another year amid reports linking him with a move away from the club.

The 22-year-old is a subject of intense interest from clubs in France, Belgium and Italy.

However, the defender will not be allowed to leave as they aim to build the team around him for the upcoming season.

Aidoo, who joined Genk from Hammary on a three-year deal in 2017, has grown into a strong holder at the club but will not follow in the footsteps of Kalidou Koulibaly and Omar Colley who left for Napoli and Sampdoria respectively.