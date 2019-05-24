EXCLUSIVE: Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk won't renew Bernard Kumordzi's contract

Midfielder Bernard Kumordzi is set to leave Belgian top-flight side KV Kortrijk when is contract expires after four seasons, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The former Ghana international is among eight players who will not have the contracts renewed at the Guldensporenstadion when they run out in June.

Head coach Yves Vanderhaeghe seems not to be interested in working with Kumordzi again.

The 34-year-old is now pondering his future and next destination after making 41 appearances and scoring two goals.

Kumordzi previously played for Belgian side Genk and Greek side Panionios.