EXCLUSIVE: Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp sign Daniel Opare on a TWO year deal

Ghana defender Daniel Opare has signed for Belgian top-flight side Royal Antwerp on a free-transfer, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Ghana's leading football website, www.GHANASoccernet.com, can confirm the versatile wing back penned a two-year contract with an option for an additional one year.

He arrives at the at the Ploeg van 't Stad with rich knowledge of the Belgian top-flight having played four seasons for Standard Liege.

The 27-year-old reunites with Antwerp Director Luciano D'Onofrio who signed him for giants Standard Liege in 2010.

Opare has been without a club since his contract with German Bundesliga side Augsburg was terminated in February this year.

The former Real Madrid youth team player has also represented FC Porto, Besiktas and Lens

In 2007, he was recognized as one of the 50 most promising youngster in world football after excelling at the FIFA U17 World Cup in Korea.