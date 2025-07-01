EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Tetteh returns to NK Maribor on permanent deal after impressive loan spell

Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh has completed a permanent transfer to Slovenian side NK Maribor following a successful loan stint from French club FC Metz.

Tetteh, 27, has signed a two-year contract with Maribor and will wear the No. 30 jersey. He impressed during the 2023/24 season, scoring 13 goals and providing six assists in 24 appearances across all competitions, quickly becoming a fan favourite at the Ljudski vrt.

Maribor’s Head of Football Operations, Cem BaÅŸgÃ¼l, praised the forward’s impact both on and off the pitch.

“Benji is not only a great player but also a person with a strong character. His return means a lot to everyone who loves this club,” BaÅŸgÃ¼l said. “Now is the time for everyone â€” players, coaching staff, and fans â€” to come together and work even harder to achieve our goals.”

The transfer, described as a significant effort by the club's management, sees Tetteh return not just as a loanee but as a full member of the squad ahead of the new campaign.

Tetteh previously played for clubs including Hull City, Yeni Malatyaspor, and Sparta Prague, and has featured for the Ghana national team.