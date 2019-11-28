EXCLUSIVE: Bernard Mensah ready to join Fenerbache

Ghana and Kayserispor midfielder Bernard Mensah says he will not rule out a move to Turkish giants Fenerbache.

According to reports in Turkey, a deal has been reached between the two parties which the Ghanaian has denied.

“I don’t know anything about it. It is everyone’s dream to play there. If it happens it happens if not I just forget about it and continue with my career, for me it is the same”, he told reporters in an interview.

The 25-year old is getting back on his feet after battling with injuries last season which ruled him out for some months.

Mensah before his injury was one of the key players for his side and has admitted he is not playing at his best since recovering.

“Maybe my performance may have been reduced due to my injury. You know I suffered a severe injury last year . This year I also had problems with my leg. This year we are working with the third coach. All of them are different in the game mentality. It’s hard to adapt to it, but I am sure that we will show Kayserispor with the new structuring in a very short time”.