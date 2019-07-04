EXCLUSIVE: Black Star striker Caleb Ebukan's brother Joseph joins Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade

Ghanaian forward Joseph Ekuban has joined Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade on loan from Hellas Verona, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 19-year old younger brother of Black Stars forward Caleb Ekuban joins the Black and Whites for the upcoming season and could make the deal a permanent one if he impresses.

Ekuban, owned by Hellas Verona spent last season on loan at Serie D side Montova but will switch to Serbia for top flight football.

The striker is expected to gain some first team football before returning to Verona.

His senior brother also went through similar fate after moving from Chievo Verona to Partizani Tirani in Albania before making the big move to England to sign for Leeds.