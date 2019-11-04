EXCLUSIVE: Black Stars new boy Antwi-Adjei to acquire Ghanaian passport this week

SC Paderborn winger Christopher Antwi-Adjei will file for a Ghanaian passport this week after earning his debut call-up into the Black Stars, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old will travel to the Ghana embassy in Germany to complete the paperwork.

Antwi-Adjei, born to Ghanaian parent, does not hold a passport of his native country.

He will seek to fast track processes to acquire his passport as he travels to Ghana for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa next week.

He will also be involved as the team travel to Sao Tomé and Principe four days later.

The winger has been impressive since joining the newly-promoted Bundesliga side.

The Ghanaian gaffer has opted to give chance to several up and coming youngsters to form a formidable squad for the continent's flagship football tournament.

Antwi-Adjei is expected to fight for a place in the team after being rewarded for his sterling displays for the German side.

Ghana will be facing the Bafana Bafana of South Africa at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday 14 November 2019 before playing Sao Tomé four days later.