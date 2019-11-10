Exclusive: Black Stars players arrive on Sunday night for South Africa AFCON clash

Ghana senior national team players will start arriving in the country on Sunday night for early preparations for Thursday's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Cape Coast.

Players who played for their clubs in Europe on Saturday left their bases on Sunday morning and are expected to arrive later in the night.

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan who were in action for their English clubs on Saturday are among the first players to arrive for the match.

They will also be joined by the other players who played for their clubs from Friday and Saturday with the rest expected to join by Monday night.

Ghana will start their preparations on Monday evening before travelling to the coastal city of Cape Coast where the qualifying match will be played.

South Africa will arrive in Ghana on Monday night to also ensure early preparations for the qualifier in Cape Coast.

Bafana Bafana were originally scheduled to arrive in the Ghanaian capital on Tuesday but changed their plans to ensure early acclimatization.

This means they will have two days of preparations in Ghana before they take on the Black Stars to ensure they can give off their best in the game.

Ghana and South Africa met in June part of preparations for this year's Afcon, with the game ending 0-0 in the United Arab Emirates.

The last official match between the two sides was the qualifying campaign was for the 2006 Fifa World Cup where the Black Stars emerged top of the group.

Ghana recorded back-to-back wins over Bafana Bafana to qualify for their maiden World Cup appearance.

However Bafana Bafana have seen some revival for the past two years culminating in some good showing at the recent Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.